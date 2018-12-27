How 9 ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alums Returned to TV
1 of
Given the enduring power of Grey’s Anatomy, it’s no surprise that alums of the ABC show would find more work after scrubbing out. But many of these actors’ small-screen careers have taken surprising twists and turns.
Here’s how nine former Grey’s stars returned to TV… including new Netflix star Martin Henderson.
See Also
Which Medical Shows Are Most Realistic? Ranking 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Good Doctor' & More
From 'ER' to 'New Amsterdam,' we're breaking down their accuracy.