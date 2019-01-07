'Grey's Anatomy' Season 15 Will Be Extra Long — What Could This Mean?

Season 15 of Grey's Anatomy is ending strong.

ABC just announced that it has ordered three additional episodes for its long-running series. That means, in total, the season will contain 25 episodes. This year, the drama will become the longest-running primetime medical drama on TV ever.

According to a press release, "In its 15th season, Grey’s Anatomy averages a 3.1/13 among Adults 18-49 to rank as ABC’s No. 1 TV show of the 2018-2019 season."

The extra episode order could indicate that the series isn't ending anytime soon. Fans have been speculating online about how much longer the storylines on Grey's can continue and how long leading star Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) will stick around.

In 2018, it was revealed that Pompeo is TV's highest-paid actress, pulling in over $20 million from the show.

In the fall, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I'm clearly not prepared right now to make any kind of formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell. It's about time that I mix it up. I'm definitely looking for a change."

Also not slowing down is Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes. She previously said, "Ellen and I have a pact that I'm going to do the show as long as she's doing the show. So, the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we're stopping. So, I don't know if we'll see 600 [episodes], but I want to keep it feeling fresh.

"As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we're both excited about the stories being told, we're in. So, we'll see where that takes us," Rhimes added.

Grey's Anatomy, "Shelter from the Storm," Thursday, January 17, 8/7c, ABC