How 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Wants the Show to End

The end is near for CBS' beloved comedy The Big Bang Theory, and as it approaches, the show's stars are sounding off on how they'd like to see the series wrap.

After more than 10 years on air, Big Bang Theory's cast spoke to EW about the endings they'd like to see for their characters and the fans, and there seems to be a clear consensus building. It would appear that the infamous apartment elevator from Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) building is at the forefront of their minds.

"The elevator, definitely. That's one of my wishes for the final episode," said Parsons. "The elevator gets fixed, at least for a minute, and then we all get stuck in it."

Cuoco was quick to back Parsons up with her similar response. "It would be a great show ending for me!"

As for Galecki, he's not particular about the plot so much as the sentiment around it. "None of us are going to be able to keep from crying during the last taping," he said. "We've got to justify it in the writing somehow."

Thankfully the show's end is at least a few months away, giving fans a little more time to prepare for the finale. And the show's original trio appeared together at the Golden Globes where they served as presenters, which means that they're likely to pop up in other places together in the near future. At least, here's to hoping.

