Jim Parsons on 'The Big Bang Theory' Ending: 'It Was Time'

CBS's hit series The Big Bang Theory is still several months out from its May series finale episode, but the cast is reflecting now on the show's inevitable end.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jim Parsons, who has won four Emmys and a Golden Globe award for his performance as the genius Sheldon Cooper, said that it “just felt that it was time” for the sitcom to come to a close.

"There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. There are good reasons,” he added. “We’ve been able to do this for so many years, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it; the writers could still think of wonderful things for us to do. But it feels like we chewed all of the meat off this bone.”

When the news first broke in August 2018 that TBBT would end after 12 seasons, Parsons took to social media to express his gratitude to his coworkers on what has perennially been one of TV's highest-rated comedies during its run.

The actor also joked with EW that he's now 45 years old and "firmly in my middle age," so playing a character who only wears graphic tees might get "long in the tooth."

As for what he hopes happens in the finale, Parsons says he would love for the elevator to be fixed, which was also a sentiment with which costars Kaley Cuoco (Penny) and Johnny Galecki (Leonard) agreed.

The Big Bang Theory, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS