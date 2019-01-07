WGN America's 'PURE' Is Inspired by the Real-Life 'Mennonite Mob' (VIDEO)

Looking for your next drug-centric binge? Want a show that's a mix between AMC's Breaking Bad and Cinemax's Banshee? WGN America's PURE may just be the fix you're looking for.

The upcoming six-episode drama is inspired by the real-life "Mennonite Mob" caught up in the world of drug trafficking. In an exclusive featurette for TV Insider, the show's stars and creator detail what viewers can expect from the riveting new show.

PURE follows Noah Funk (played by Ryan Robbins), a newly elected pastor in the Mennonite community who discovers less-than-savory activity occurring on his land. He'll do what it takes to rid the community of crime, but it won't be easy — he'll have to deal with the alliance between his people and a ruthless Mexican cocaine cartel.

Noah and his wife Anna (Alex Paxon-Beesley) soon find themselves at the center of the action, plunged into the world of "violence, greed, and betrayal." Will they be able to turn things around?

The cast and crew break it down in the segment below.

PURE, Wednesday, January 23, 10/9c, WGN America