Behind the Swag: What’s Up for Grabs at a Golden Globes 2019 Gifting Suite
Once again, the folks at Secret Room Events staged a Golden Globes Style Gift Suite. This year’s swag ceremony took place at the InterContinental hotel in Century City, Calif. A bevy of stars went through the suite including Patricia Arquette, a Golden Globe nominee for Escape at Dannemora, Linda Cardellini (Green Book, winner in the Best Picture – Musical/Comedy category), rap artist Soulja Boy, Patrika Darbo (The Bold and the Beautiful), singer and Golden Globe nominee Leland (Boy Erased), and Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless).
In addition to a bag from ShoreBags, attendees took home gifts from Relaxium Sleep, Wet Organics, Thomas George Estates, PureTrim, a copy of the self-help book Charming Cheaters and the novel 69 Shades of Nashville by Dr. Nicole Kelly, gifts by Anne Neilson Home, Dandy Blend, Secret Celebrity, Buckle Me Baby Coats, Baroque & Rose, Heather Chapplain, SunSoaker, thinkAlkaline, Nuvelon, and more!
Click through the gallery above for a sampling of some of the goodies that guests hauled out of the ballroom…
76th Annual Golden Globes Awards, Sunday, January 6, 8/7c, NBC