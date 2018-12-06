Golden Globes 2019: The Complete List of Nominees

The nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards are here! As always, this year's list of nominees has a mix of surprises and expected nods.

The awards show, which will take place at January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and air on NBC.

75 Years of Golden Globes Moments Our favorite moments from the past seven decades.

Below, find the complete list of nominees in the major categories. Be sure to tune in and find out who wins in January!

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

The Alienist

A Very English Scandal

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Kominsky Method

Best Television Series — Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Stephen James, Homecoming

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Kieren Culkin, Succession

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

If Beale Street Could Talk

Roma

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Capernaum

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Mirai

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Claire Foy, First Man

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"All the Stars," Black Panter

"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin

"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War

"Revelation," Boy Erased

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture — Drama

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody