Golden Globes 2019: The Complete List of Nominees
The nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards are here! As always, this year's list of nominees has a mix of surprises and expected nods.
The awards show, which will take place at January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and air on NBC.
75 Years of Golden Globes Moments
Our favorite moments from the past seven decades.
Below, find the complete list of nominees in the major categories. Be sure to tune in and find out who wins in January!
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
The Alienist
A Very English Scandal
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Kominsky Method
Best Television Series — Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
8 Underdog Shows We're Hoping Get 2019 Golden Globe Nods (PHOTOS)
Sometimes lesser known shows are just as strong as big contenders.
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Stephen James, Homecoming
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
TVs! Games! Toys! Wine! TV Insider's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide Is the Most Fun Yet
We're talking presents perfect for TV fans, gamers and even those lucky few who still have the time to read.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Kieren Culkin, Succession
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
If Beale Street Could Talk
Roma
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Capernaum
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Mirai
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Rupert Grint's Shyamalan Thriller & 16 More Original TV Series Coming to Apple (PHOTOS)
Aaron Paul, Elizabeth Perkins and more join the Octavia Spencer-starring 'Are You Sleeping.'
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Claire Foy, First Man
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
'The Good Place,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More Feel Good TV (PHOTOS)
Plus, 'The Big Bang Theory' and others make the list.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
"All the Stars," Black Panter
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War
"Revelation," Boy Erased
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
9 TV Characters Who Deserve Their Own Spinoffs (PHOTOS)
Characters from shows like 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Chicago Fire,' 'Modern Family,' and more.
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture — Drama
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody