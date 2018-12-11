Carol Burnett to Receive Golden Globe Achievement Award — Her Best TV Moments (VIDEO)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Tuesday that TV legend and comedian Carol Burnett will receive the first-ever Golden Globe television special achievement award, aptly named the Carol Burnett Award.

"For more than 50 years, comedy trailblazer Carol Burnett has been breaking barriers while making us laugh," said HFPA president Meher Tatna. "She was the first woman to host a variety sketch show, The Carol Burnett Show. She was also the first woman to win both the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and Kennedy Center Honors. And now we add another first to her running list: the first recipient – and namesake – of the new Golden Globe top honor for achievement in television, the Carol Burnett Award. We are profoundly grateful for her contributions to the entertainment industry and honored to celebrate her legacy forever at the Golden Globes."

Like HFPA's Cecil B. DeMille Award, which honors achievement in film, the Carol Burnett Award will be given out annually to a honoree who has made "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen,” according to the HFPA's official announcement.

The recipients will be decided upon based on their TV work and "the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences.”

Burnett's impressive awards resumé includes five Golden Globe awards, six Emmys, a Grammy, the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh are set to co-host the ceremony.

A Look Back at 7 of Her Best TV Moments:

The Carol Burnett Show

Deb McGarrett on Hawaii Five-0

Penny on Hot in Cleveland

Doris Sylvester on Glee

Theresa Stemple on Mad About You

Verla Grubbs on All My Children

Ardis on Sign, Sealed, Delivered

2019 Golden Globe Awards, Live, Sunday, January 6, 8/7c, NBC