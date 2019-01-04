Former 'American Idol' Host Brian Dunkleman Fires Back After Being Shamed as Uber Driver

Brian Dunkleman, known as the former American Idol co-host who worked alongside Ryan Seacrest during the show's first season, is fighting back after being job-shamed for being an Uber driver.

TMZ discovered the comedian's divorce proceedings and reported that his primary income was from driving for Uber. Dunkleman didn't take the jab lying down. He slammed the tabloid on Twitter, writing, "I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed."

Dunkleman is currently involved in a very difficult divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife.

— Brian Dunkleman (@briandunkleman) January 4, 2019

"And I make over a grand on a good week motherf******," he added.

After leaving Idol in 2002, Dunkleman had small roles on Ghost Whisperer, My Name Is Earl and Las Vegas, but hasn't landed a large hosting gig since the singing competition. In 2016, he did return to AI for the series finale on Fox. "I definitely was hoping that they would ask and they contacted me," Dunkleman told People at the time.

This isn't the first time job-shaming has gained attention. Last year, former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens was shamed when photos surfaced of him working at Trader Joe’s in New Jersey. Celebrities and fans alike defended him on social media.

After the controversy, Owens landed a role on NCIS: New Orleans, Billions, and Terry Perry's OWN drama, The Haves and the Have Nots.

