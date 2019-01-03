'Marvel's The Punisher' Reveals Season 2 Return Date & First Look at Jigsaw! (VIDEO)

Frank Castle is back! The Marvel vigilante known as The Punisher is returning for a second season of Marvel's The Punisher.

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as the title character for the highly anticipated sophomore run and the streaming platform has released its first teaser with the premiere date.

The series is set to return Friday, January 18, so not much time stands between fans and the next chapter!

In Season 2, as Frank Castle's former "brother-in-arms" Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) recovers from the brain injury Frank bestowed upon him. And it sounds like he'll soon begin putting the pieces of the puzzle back together as Russo transforms into villain Jigsaw.

As seen in the announcement teaser below, Frank will also to terms with his role as The Punisher. "Someone told me once, life is just trying not to be lonely," he says in the clip. "Every time I try to put the pieces together, something won't fit. You need to let me be what I'm meant to be. I'm not the one who dies, I'm the one who does the killing."

In the preview, we also see Russo grappling with his confusion over the injury. "There's something on the edges, someone with a dark shadow waiting for me. This face has everything that I ever did wrong written all over it," he says.

Fans are also treated to a look at Barnes in his Jigsaw mask, and it's clear his transformation is near. So it appears that The Punisher will face new challenges. Thankfully those challenges are only a couple weeks away.

Marvel's The Punisher, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 18, Netflix