Frank Castle is returning to the spotlight for his second solo outing, bringing the Punisher’s brutal brand of justice front and center once again.

Jon Bernthal‘s Punisher will make his big-screen debut this summer in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026, where he’ll be hunting down the friendly neighborhood superhero in an attempt to stop the web-slinging crimefighter. But before he brings his signature savage style to theaters, A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill is set to hit Disney+ in all its brutal glory.

Here is everything we know about the new Punisher outing, including who stars in the latest chapter of Marvel mayhem, when it will be released, and what to expect. Buckle up.

Where will Punisher: One Last Kill premiere?

The hour-long Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill will premiere on May 12, only on Disney+.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Punisher (@thepunisher)

What is Punisher: One Last Kill about?

Plot details are still being kept close to the chest, but more information about the special will likely be revealed once the first trailer drops.

As part of his origin, Frank Castle is a military veteran fueled by vengeance after his family is brutally murdered. The special is expected to serve as a narrative bridge between Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The project is part of Marvel’s “Special Presentation” format, similar to the previously released Werewolf by Night.

When was the last time fans saw the Punisher?

Bernthal’s version of Frank Castle was first introduced in Season 2 of Daredevil, when it was a Netflix series in 2016, where he faced off against Charlie Cox‘s Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Sporting his signature skull logo, Castle initially attacks Matt upon their first meeting, quickly challenging his methods, mentality, and his no-kill philosophy, before the two eventually find common ground and team up.

The character later led his own live-action series, The Punisher, which ran on Netflix from 2017 to 2019. Bernthal’s performance as Frank quickly became a fan favorite and helped cement Castle as one of Marvel’s most brutal yet emotionally grounded antiheroes.

He returned to the role in Daredevil: Born Again in 2025, reentering Hell’s Kitchen with the same uncompromising sense of justice, setting the stage for his next chapter on both streaming and the big screen.

Is Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

No. His one-time co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again, confirmed on X: “If Jon wasn’t busy making his own hour-long Punisher film and hanging with that insect, we would have wanted him to join us in Season 2 for sure. But he had a wonderful opportunity to take on those other projects, and I, for one, can’t wait to see him in them.”

Who is the cast and crew of Punisher: One Last Kill?

Punisher: One Last Kill will star Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher, as well as Jason R. Moore as Curtis Hoyle, a close friend of Frank. Other cast members include Mila Jaymes, Roe Rancell, and

The special is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Jon Bernthal and Green.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but please check back.

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Disney+ and Hulu

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 1, Stream now, Disney+ and Hulu

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, In theaters, July 31, 2026