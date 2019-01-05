TV Reboots, Revivals, & More Arriving in 2019

In 2019, the flood of throwbacks is reaching biblical proportions. With so much new content arriving soon to a screen near you, we're here to help you out!

Below we list which reboots, revivals, sequels and movies you'll want to keep a lookout for:

The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico (premiering Tuesday, Jan. 15, 9/8c) remakes Jason Katims’s 1999–2002 cult series about teen aliens in the desert. The new version focuses on the daughter of undocumented immigrants.

Netflix launches another search for Carmen Sandiego (Friday, Jan. 18), with Gina Rodriguez providing the ’80s adventurer’s voice.

More for kids: Disney Channel airs a live-action movie of its toon hit Kim Possible (Friday, Feb. 15, 8/7c), about a crime-fighting adolescent.

The Marshmallows, aka rabid Veronica Mars fans, are no doubt stoked about Hulu’s eight-episode summer reboot of the 2004–07 private-eye series starring Kristen Bell.

Lady Mary, Mrs. Hughes and all the Downton Abbey favorites return for a big-screen sequel to the PBS Masterpiece drama (Friday, Sept. 20).

A Breaking Bad movie from creator Vince Gilligan is reportedly filming in New Mexico, but whether it’s headed for TV or theaters is unknown.

Plus, these titles, now in the pilot stage, could wind up on air if greenlighted: ABC’s NYPD Blue sequel, revolving around Andy Sipo­wicz’s son as he investigates the murder of his hard-drinking dad; Freeform’s reboot of ’90s hit Party of Five, this one about five siblings whose parents are deported to Mexico; and black-ish creator Kenya Barris’s remake of supernatural ’60s sit-com Bewitched for ABC, with an interracial blended family.