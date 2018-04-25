Disney Channel's Live-Action 'Kim Possible' Casts Sadie Stanley & Sean Giambrone

It's official, Disney Channel has found its Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable for the live-action Kim Possible movie.

Taking on the iconic role of Kim is Sadie Stanley, a relative newcomer stepping into the shoes of the girl-next-door with crime-fighting ambitions. Kim was introduced to viewers over 15 years ago in 2002, when the animated series premiered.

"Sadie delivers Kim's confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she's an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit," said Judy Taylor, senior vice president of casting and talent relations at Disney Channel.

As for Kim's best friend Ron Stoppable, the network has recruited The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone, who plays Adam Goldberg on the ABC series. "Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We're excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life," continued Taylor.

The film is slated to begin production this summer and will premiere sometime in 2019.

Stanley who is just 16, landed the role during her first audition, while 18-year-old Giambrone will be working on the project before he returns to work on Season 6 of The Goldbergs.

Getting in the spirit of things, original voice cast members Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens) and Will Friedle (Boy Meets World) got together with series creators, Mark McCorkle, Boby Schooley, and voice director Lisa Schaffer for a fun audition tape. See as the former costars reunite — with the addition of Carlson Romano's daughter Isabella — below.

McCorkle and Schooley are returning to pen the script for the TV movie with Josh Cagan. The original creators will also executive produce with Zanne Devine.

Kim Possible, Coming 2019, Disney Channel