Everything We Know About HBO's 'Watchmen' Series

Who will be watching Watchmen?

You, most likely, and it’s a good bet the buzzy drama will be a riveting, twist-filled obsession — even if the plot remains a bigger mystery than the conspiracy that destroyed New York in the 1986 Alan Moore-Dave Gibbons illustrated series.

Lost visionary Damon Lindelof helms the project, with Regina King (American Crime) in a yet-to-be-revealed starring role. She heads up a large and talented cast that also includes Jeremy Irons, rumored to be playing Adrian Veidt, aka Ozymandias, the smartest man in the world, plus Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Louis Gossett Jr. and Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow).

Lindelof has revealed that this new version will not be a strict adaptation of the comic (nor the 2009 film directed by Zack Snyder) but instead a continuation of the messy Cold War world that Moore envisioned with superheroes outlawed. “Some of the characters will be unknown,” Lindelof recently wrote on Instagram. “New faces. New masks to cover them.”

More Upcoming TV Series Inspired by Comic Books:

Deadly Class (Syfy, Jan. 16, 10/9c) — Like high school, but for assassins. Orphan Marcus Lopez (Benjamin Wadsworth) enrolls at King’s Dominion, and struggles to survive.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix, Feb. 15) — Six estranged heroes reunite to solve their adoptive father’s murder. Ellen Page (Juno) and Mary J. Blige costar.

Doom Patrol (DC Universe, February) — Robotman, Negative Man and Elasti-Girl, the band of misfits introduced in Episode 4 of Titans, get their own show. Also on DCU: Young Justice: Outsiders, Stargirl, Swamp Thing and Harley Quinn are on deck for 2019.

The Boys — (Prime Video, TBA) Rogue caped crusaders, beware. The Boys, a CIA squad, are here to rein in less virtuous heroes.

Pennyworth — (Epix, TBA) Before he was Batman’s butler, former soldier Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) was a dark knight too, fighting crime in 1960s England.

Snowpiercer — (TNT, TBA) A train carries survivors through a new ice age, but class issues inside make for a deadly ride.