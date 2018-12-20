TV Networks Remember Penny Marshall With 'Laverne & Shirley' Marathons
The passing of Laverne & Shirley star and acclaimed filmmaker Penny Marshall has touched both fans and her Hollywood peers.
But while it is a time of mourning, it's always good to take a look back at the accomplishments of those we've lost and acknowledge their contributions — and Marshall has many to celebrate.
The actress, comedian and director was a pioneer in the industry.
Luckily for fans of Marshall's Laverne & Shirley, some TV networks are airing marathons of the iconic series as a tribute this week. Below, find out more about the upcoming marathons that will run in her honor.
Laverne & Shirley Marathon on Logo
Friday, December 21 at 12pm ET/PT
To honor Marshall, Logo will be airing eight consecutive hours of her hit series Laverne & Shirley from 12pm ET/PT to 8pm ET/PT. The episodes featured will showcase Marshall's best moments in the series as a "Best-of Penny Marshall" theme. The actress and director starred as the titular Laverne DeFazio on the hit series, which originally aired on ABC.
MeTV Pays Tribute to Penny Marshall
Sunday, December 23 at 2pm ET/PT
MeTV is celebrating the comedic genius of Marshall with a four-hour block of Laverne & Shirley episodes, but they aren't just a random selection. The mini-marathon is comprised of some of Marshall's favorite episodes that she spoke of in an interview with the network. Also airing a couple of the show's Christmas-themed episodes, this tribute pays homage with a personal touch. Don't miss Penny Marshall's favorite episodes when the tribute airs December 23. Below, see the full schedule of titles set to run:
2pm ET/PT Laverne & Shirley - "Fakeout at the Stakeout"
2:30pm ET/PT Laverne & Shirley - "Bridal Shower"
3pm ET/PT Laverne & Shirley - "Guinea Pigs"
3:30pm ET/PT Laverne & Shirley - "Steppin' Out"
4pm ET/PT Laverne & Shirley - "Airport '59"
4:30pm ET/PT Laverne & Shirley - "Supermarket Sweep"
5pm ET/PT Laverne & Shirley - "Christmas Eve at the Booby Hatch"
5:30pm ET/PT Laverne & Shirley - "Oh, Come All Ye Bums"AlertMe