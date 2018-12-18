'Laverne & Shirley's Penny Marshall Dead at 75 — Her 5 Best TV Moments (VIDEO)

Penny Marshall, the actress, comedian and director, has died at the age of 75.

The Laverne & Shirley icon passed away from complications due to diabetes in her home in the Hollywood Hills on Monday.

Marshall's family has released a statement about her passing, "Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall. Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family."

Her publicist also confirmed the news. “Yes she did [die] … peacefully at her Hollywood Hills home,” said Michelle Bega. “She passed away from complications from diabetes."

Besides her acting career, Marshall is also known for directing Tom Hanks in Big in 1988, after which she became the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million. She also directed A League of Their Own in 1992 and Awakenings with Robin Williams.

Below, we're looking back at five of her best TV performances:

1. Laverne & Shirley, Laverne DeFazio, 1976–1983

2. On Saturday Night Live with Rob Reiner, 1975

3. Director, United States of Tara, 2010-11

4. The Odd Couple, Myrna Turner, 1972–1974

5. Happy Days, Laverne DeFazio, 1975–1979