Joan Collins on ‘Star Trek’ & More Classic TV Episodes With Big-Name Guest Stars on Pluto TV

Pluto TV has a large collection of classic TV for viewers to enjoy. Here are some episodes with some beloved guest stars.

1. Joan Collins on Star Trek, “The City on the Edge of Forever,” April 6, 1967

Time travel plus romance is an unbeatable formula, and fans revere this Season 1 hour that sends Kirk (William Shatner) to Depression-era New York City. Brit beauty Collins plays soup-kitchen worker Edith Keeler. As she and the captain from the future inch toward love, he learns that history will be dramatically—and devastatingly—changed if she remains alive.

2. Vincent Price on The Brady Bunch, “The Tiki Caves,” October 6, 1972

Who’s that weird guy talking to his tiki (not a euphemism)? In Season 4’s Hawaii-trip trilogy, horror icon Price

appears as the slightly mad Professor Hubert Whitehead. When the Brady boys enter his cave home to return a cursed idol, he takes them hostage!

“Jeep for sale. Bring flowers.” With that classified ad, Laverne (Penny Marshall) schemes to lure single men as potential dates for Shirley (Cindy Williams) during Season 1. In walks the future Leroy Jethro Gibbs—and boy, is he handsome!

4. Tom Selleck on Taxi, “Memories of Cab 804: Part 2,” December 5, 1978

In Season 1, a much-loved vehicle goes to that great junkyard in the sky, prompting reminiscences from the cabbies. For Elaine (Marilu Henner), the highlight was picking up a nice-mannered, art-loving, easy-on-the-eyes fare (Selleck) for a blissful 140-mile ride.

Letterman’s smug Season 1 self-help guru offers “Ellsworth Revitalization Konditioning” to a group that includes Mork (Robin Williams) and Mindy (Pam Dawber). Part of the dubious process: Ellsworth’s assessment “You people are all dipsticks!”

6. Don Knotts on Matlock, “The Lemon,” November 29, 1988

The Andy Griffith Show flashback! Season 3’s opener reunited Knotts with his ’60s TV boss. Expect warm memories to surface while watching Matlock (Andy Griffith) squabble with his exasperating new neighbor, Les Calhoun (Knotts), who is framed for murder.

7. Burt Reynolds on Beverly Hills, 90210, “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window,” April 28, 1993

The search is on for the movie star (long story) in Season 3. And the larger-than-life Reynolds comes through, making a stop at the Peach Pit.