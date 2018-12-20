Watch Daniel Sharman Take Charge in Netflix's 'Medici: The Magnificent' (VIDEO)

Ready to go back in time?

Season 2 of the period drama, Medici: The Magnificent, is coming to Netflix on January 25 and will take viewers to 15th Century Florence where we find Lorenzo De Medici (Daniel Sharman, Teen Wolf) butting heads with Jacopo Pazzi (Sean Bean from Game of Thrones fame).

The first series, Medici: Masters of Florence, aired in the U.S. in 2016 and was set 20 years earlier, focusing on Lorenzo's grandfather Cosimo (Richard Madden) and great grandfather Giovanni (Dustin Hoffman).

The second series begins at a time when Lorenzo assumes leadership of the family-run bank and, while deciding to do things differently, finds himself in conflict with the Pazzi, the head of Florence's other powerful banking family. Yes, expect swords to be raised as political intrigue and personal conflicts escalate.

The international cast for the series' eight episodes also includes Sarah Parish (W1A, Broadchurch), Bradley James (Merlin), Alessandra Mastronardi (Master of None), Synnøve Karslen (Clique), Raoul Bova (The Tourist, Under the Tuscan Sun) and Julian Sands (Gotham). Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files, The Man in the High) is executive-producing with CEO of Lux Vide, Luca Bernabei (Medici, Devils).

Here's the trailer for Medici: The Magnificent:

Medici: The Magnificent, Premieres, January 25, Netflix