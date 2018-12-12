'Gotham' Wraps Filming on the Final Season — See How the Cast Said Goodbye (PHOTOS)

It's been a long road for Gotham fans and, as sad as it is to see the series come to an end, the fifth and final season is sure to deliver all of the thrills and chills they've come to love since 2014.

Viewers will have to wait until the new year to begin their journey to the end. However, the cast and crew are already saying goodbye on social media after the show wrapped filming for good this week.

Ben McKenzie, who plays James Gordon, shared a short and sweet tweet sentiment for the big moment on Twitter. "5 years. That’s a wrap. #gotham love to everyone involved," he wrote.

5 years. That’s a wrap. #gotham love to everyone involved 👍 — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) December 12, 2018

Meanwhile, his real-life wife and Gotham co-star Morena Baccarin shared a photo on Instagram captioned, "Last day. #Gotham."

View this post on Instagram Last day. #Gotham A post shared by Morena Baccarin (@morenabaccarin) on Dec 11, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

David Mazouz took a very matter-of-fact approach, tweeting, "Today is the last day of gotham."

Today is the last day of gotham — David Mazouz (@realdavidmazouz) December 11, 2018

But a little over a week before the final day, Mazouz got emotional acknowledging his final scene on set with co-star Sean Pertwee. The young actor got sentimental as he wrote, "And over those five years, I’ve learned what it means to be a gentleman, professional, and unabashedly talented from this man. I am sad my days with him (on gotham) have come to an end but I am eternally grateful for my experience with him..."

Meanwhile Pertwee shared his own slew of photos and videos on social media. One post on Instagram was even captioned with the hashtag, "imnotcryingyourecrying."

View this post on Instagram My Brothers & Sisters from others. Est. 2014 #gotham A post shared by Sean Pertwee (@seanpertwee) on Dec 11, 2018 at 7:24am PST

View this post on Instagram That’s all folks ... @gothamonfox #imnotcryingyourecrying A post shared by Sean Pertwee (@seanpertwee) on Dec 12, 2018 at 5:18am PST

Donal Logue sent out a message to his cast and crew, full of inside jokes.

Cory Michael Smith made a witty reference to his character in his farewell post, quipping, "I've had a great time. no question. #gotham #season5," alongside a photo of his character.

While star Robin Lord Taylor simply shared a photo of his character with the caption, "It's ya boi #GothamSeason5."

View this post on Instagram It’s ya boi #GothamSeason5 A post shared by Robin Lord Taylor (@robinlordtaylor) on Dec 11, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

Camren Bicondova echoed the sentiments of her cast mates in a few posts, including a photo from the moment they called a series wrap on set. "Well, it’s official. Our work on #GOTHAM is done. Our cast/crew already know how we feel. Thank you to the fans who have made 100 episodes possible. I can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve all done starting January 3rd, 2019. Here’s to History, here’s to the future," she wrote to fans.

I work on #Gotham for the last time tomorrow... that’s weird. — Camren Bicondova (@camrenbicondova) December 11, 2018

Well, it’s official.

Our work on #GOTHAM is done.

Our cast/crew already know how we feel. Thank you to the fans who have made 100 episodes possible. I can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve all done starting January 3rd, 2019. Here’s to History, here’s to the future. ❤️🌹 — Camren Bicondova (@camrenbicondova) December 12, 2018

View this post on Instagram And just like that... A post shared by Camren Bicondova (@camrenbicondova) on Dec 11, 2018 at 11:00pm PST

And a few days prior to wrapping, Chris Chalk shared this lovely photo with the cast captioned, "I love working with these people."

View this post on Instagram I love working with these people. A post shared by Chris Chalk /Uncle Chris/ كريس (@mynameischrischalk) on Dec 2, 2018 at 9:56am PST

Those words definitely ring true for the fans who love this series and cast wholeheartedly. As viewers gear up for the final run, they can take comfort knowing that the show's 100-episode milestone will be reached largely because of their support.

