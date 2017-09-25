The Best Reaction Tweets to the Series Finale of ‘Teen Wolf’

That was it. After 6 seasons and 100 episodes, MTV’s Teen Wolf ended its run with an emotional finale that highlighted the power of relationships and friendship one last time.

Fans of the long-running series just could not handle it. Here’s a wrap up of the Teen Wolf series finale as told by its fans on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/VasaFonoti/status/912311703370473472

When Stiles and Derek Hale returned, there were some discrepancies in their stories about who rescued whom during an FBI mission.

https://twitter.com/fuhdylan/status/912108657680240644

Lydia and Jackson reunite, much to Stiles’ discomfort, until they both realize what we’ve all known for a week. Jackson is gay and in a relationship with Ethan.

stiles is me, jackson is jeff and lydia is the characters of teen wolf pic.twitter.com/L0EguqkrhM — meghan (@dulanobrien) September 23, 2017

Corey and Mason exchange ‘” love you’s.”

https://twitter.com/shelbyyrayanne/status/912108776332890113

Theo proves he can be a part of the pack when he takes away Gabe’s pain, despite trying to kill him moments earlier.

and on this day Theo found he had a heart after all #TeenWolf pic.twitter.com/YreEJKfkWv — Starr💫 (@preciousrevival) September 25, 2017

All of the old supernatural villains returned.

The fact that void stiles/the nogitsune is Scott's biggest fear proves that season 3 really was the best season. wow iconic #TeenWolfFinale — Hannah Gagliano (@hannahbgagliano) September 25, 2017

Scott blinds himself in order to fight the Anuk-Ite. Yes, you read that right.

https://twitter.com/madsburgers/status/912118060970053632

The Anuk-Ite takes cheap shots by alluding to the fact that Scott killed Allison. Even Teen Wolf’s official Twitter can’t help but react.

To get Scott’s eyesight back Lydia suggests, in Sleeping Beauty style, that Malia kisses Scott to heal his eyes.

#TeenWolf

*Scott trying to heal because he has literally no eyes*

Malia:"Look at me" HOW? pic.twitter.com/c34lRrormG — champagne problems (@PLLisTheWay) September 25, 2017

Chris Argent and Melissa McCall can finally focus on one another.

https://twitter.com/liiquefy/status/912310775624081408

Even though Gerard seems to get the ending we all hoped, Monroe is let go.

Some argued that the cliffhanger ending was too much of a tease, but that’s exactly what writer Jeff Davis intended. He told Entertainment Weekly, “That was very specific. We didn’t want a finale that said ‘the end.’ We wanted it to be an ‘and the adventure continues…’ I like imagining that they’re going off to continue the fight. I didn’t want to see an end where they all have children and they’re happy and at home. That felt anticlimactic to me.”

https://twitter.com/MerySkyDylan/status/912325037058875392

However, fans shouldn’t miss the pack too much just yet. MTV has already discussed creating a reboot.