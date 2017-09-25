The Best Reaction Tweets to the Series Finale of ‘Teen Wolf’

Naledi Ushe
Comments
Tyler Posey in Teen Wolf
Scott Everett White/MTV

That was it. After 6 seasons and 100 episodes, MTV’s Teen Wolf ended its run with an emotional finale that highlighted the power of relationships and friendship one last time.

Fans of the long-running series just could not handle it. Here’s a wrap up of the Teen Wolf series finale as told by its fans on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/VasaFonoti/status/912311703370473472

 

When Stiles and Derek Hale returned, there were some discrepancies in their stories about who rescued whom during an FBI mission.

https://twitter.com/fuhdylan/status/912108657680240644

 

Lydia and Jackson reunite, much to Stiles’ discomfort, until they both realize what we’ve all known for a week. Jackson is gay and in a relationship with Ethan.

 

Corey and Mason exchange ‘” love you’s.”

https://twitter.com/shelbyyrayanne/status/912108776332890113

 

Theo proves he can be a part of the pack when he takes away Gabe’s pain, despite trying to kill him moments earlier.

 

All of the old supernatural villains returned.

 

Scott blinds himself in order to fight the Anuk-Ite. Yes, you read that right.

https://twitter.com/madsburgers/status/912118060970053632

 

The Anuk-Ite takes cheap shots by alluding to the fact that Scott killed Allison. Even Teen Wolf’s official Twitter can’t help but react.

 

To get Scott’s eyesight back Lydia suggests, in Sleeping Beauty style, that Malia kisses Scott to heal his eyes.

 

Chris Argent and Melissa McCall can finally focus on one another.

https://twitter.com/liiquefy/status/912310775624081408

 

Even though Gerard seems to get the ending we all hoped, Monroe is let go.

Some argued that the cliffhanger ending was too much of a tease, but that’s exactly what  writer Jeff Davis intended. He told Entertainment Weekly,  “That was very specific. We didn’t want a finale that said ‘the end.’ We wanted it to be an ‘and the adventure continues…’ I like imagining that they’re going off to continue the fight. I didn’t want to see an end where they all have children and they’re happy and at home. That felt anticlimactic to me.”

 

https://twitter.com/MerySkyDylan/status/912325037058875392

 

However, fans shouldn’t miss the pack too much just yet. MTV has already discussed creating a reboot.

Teen Wolf (2011) key art
Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey

Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien

Holland Roden

Holland Roden

Shelley Hennig

Shelley Hennig

Dylan Sprayberry

Dylan Sprayberry

Crystal Reed

Crystal Reed

Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes

Arden Cho

Arden Cho

Full Cast & Crew

MTV

Series

2011–2017

TV14

Drama

Fantasy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Teen Wolf (2011) ›

Teen Wolf (2011)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eric Winter as Tim, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley, and Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 18
1
‘The Rookie’ Boss Teases Chenford’s Journey in Season 8 Finale
Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 finale
2
‘The Vampire Lestat’: What Happened After Louis & Lestat’s Reunion
Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 9 Finale Promo
3
‘9-1-1’ Finale Preview: Eddie’s Shot (Again)?!
Bridget Regan as Monica — 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 17
4
‘The Rookie’ Boss Explains Why Monica Died: ‘It Was Time’
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wows Ryan Seacrest With Puzzle Solving Skills & Wins $63,000