Fire & Ice Battle It Out in 'Game of Thrones' Final Season Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

The epic conclusion to one of TV's biggest and most successful TV shows is drawing near.

A new Game of Thrones teaser trailer dropped by HBO Thursday appears to pay homage to the title of George R.R. Martin's fantasy novel, A Song of Ice and Fire, on which the series is based.

In the 30-second tease, fans see the table at Dragonstone (the home of House Targaryen and most recently Emilia Clarke's Daenerys) being consumed by both fire and ice. Could this be symbolizing Dany and her dragons versus the White Walkers?

Then, the two contrasting elements meet in the middle of the table, seeming to foreshadow an epic battle for control over the realms. All the while, Ramin Djawadi's haunting original Game of Thrones theme song plays.

Watch the teaser below:

Game of Thrones, Final Season, April 2019, HBO