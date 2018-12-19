Will CBS' 'Mom' End With Season 6?

Is another Chuck Lorre CBS sitcom coming to an end?

As fans know, The Big Bang Theory is shuttering production after 12 seasons, with the final episode to air in the spring. And now, it looks like Mom's future is in question.

The series, featuring the dynamic Anna Faris and Allison Janney as a mother-daughter duo, is currently in the middle of its sixth season, which also happens to be the last season under the actors' original show contracts.

According to Deadline, CBS wants to move forward with another season as Mom is currently the network’s third most-watched comedy series among total viewers and adults 18-49 behind TBBT and Young Sheldon. So, when TBBT ends, Mom will likely rise in the ratings.

With their contracts up, Faris and Janney are in salary negotiations with the show's producing studio Warner Bros. TV and both are seeking significant raises after reportedly receiving under $200,000 per episode thus far.

Famously, the network and studio are known for their big budget salaries. TBBT's core five cast members have been paid nearly $1 million per episode, along with Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch negotiating more pay ahead of Season 11.

Outside of Mom's impressive ratings, the series just crossed the 100 episode mark and its off-network syndication rights were sold to TV Land and CMT. Meanwhile, its broadcast syndication right were sold to Tribune stations.

Faris has an accomplished movie career, with multiple lead roles in comedies and voice-over work, as well as a podcast and a memoir. Meanwhile, Janney is one of TV's most beloved actresses. She's won seven Emmys — two for Mom — and one Oscar for I, Tonya.

Mom, Season 6 Returns, Thursday, January 10, 9/8c, CBS