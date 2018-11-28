CBS Midseason Comedy Schedule: 'Man With a Plan' Returns, 'Life in Pieces' Missing & More

Coming off the heels of its midseason unscripted TV series lineup announcement, CBS has now also revealed its plans for its upcoming new and returning winter comedy shows.

Rebooted series Murphy Brown and freshman show Happy Together are coming off the roster, as they have not received additional episode orders, while Nina Dobrev's new show, Fam, is premiering, and Matt LeBlanc's Man With a Plan is returning for its third season.

And it seems you'll have to wait a little longer for Life in Pieces, which was renewed for a 13-episode fourth season in May but isn't currently listed on CBS’ immediate schedule.

Check out the entire lineup below.

CBS' Comedy Winter Schedule (Mondays and Thursdays):

Thursday (as of Jan. 10)

8:00-8:30 PM: THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM: YOUNG SHELDON

9:00-9:30 PM: MOM

9:30-10:00 PM: FAM

10:00-11:00 PM: S.W.A.T.

Monday (Feb. 4 and Feb. 11)

8:00-8:30 PM: THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30-9:00 PM: MAN WITH A PLAN

9:00-10:00 PM: BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

10:00-11:00 PM: BULL

Monday (as of Feb. 18)

8:00-8:30 PM: THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30-9:00 PM: MAN WITH A PLAN

9:00-10:00 PM: MAGNUM P.I.

10:00-11:00 PM: BULL