ABC Sets 'Conners' Replacement, Premiere of 'Goldbergs' Spinoff 'Schooled'

ABC's revealing a few of their midseason plans, including the debut of their long-awaited The Goldbergs spinoff.

Schooled will make its series premiere Wednesday, January 9, according to Deadline. The show will displace fellow comedy series American Housewife from its 8:30/7:30c time slot putting it right after The Goldbergs' time slot.

American Housewife will move to Tuesdays at 8/7c — the current time slot for The Conners which will end its 11-episode season ahead of American Housewife's arrival on February 5. The comedy, starring Katy Mixon, is no stranger to switching slots — it's shifted many times since it's 2016 premiere.

Meanwhile, fans of American Housewife will be pleased to know the show's been given an additional episode order bringing its season total to 23 episodes.

As for Schooled, it's been a long and bumpy road to the small screen but a premiere is in sight. Below is the series description released by ABC:

"Schooled, set in 1990-something, follows the hilarious faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for short (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students."

Michalka, Meadows, and Callen are all members of The Goldbergs' cast while former Jane the Virgin star Brett Dier is a new addition to the team. This should do well, considering the success of CBS' back-to-back airing of The Big Bang Theory and its spinoff series, Young Sheldon.

Schooled, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 9, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

American Housewife, Midseason Premiere, Tuesday, February 5, 8/7c, ABC