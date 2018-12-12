What's Coming and Going From Netflix in January 2019
It's almost time to ring in the new year and Netflix is starting 2019 off right with plenty of returning favorites, new titles and more coming to the streaming service.
Subscribers should be ready to hunker down and cozy up to their TVs as they'll be glued to their screens with new episodes of shows like Friends From College, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Grace and Frankie and more. Plus, there are plenty of debuts to look forward to, including Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield in Sex Education beginning January 11 and the Carmen Sandiego premiere on January 18.
Kicking off the month will be the final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Along with these Netflix originals are titles like FX's series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. And hit films like Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2 will also be available this January.
For the full schedule of what to expect this coming year, check out the list below.
Available This Month On Netflix:
January 1
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
COMEDIANS of the World — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Pan's Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
January 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4
And Breathe Normally — NETFLIX FILM
Call My Agent!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Potro: Unstoppable — NETFLIX FILM
Lionheart — NETFLIX FILM
January 9
GODZILLA The Planet Eater — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10
When Heroes Fly — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 11
Friends from College: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Laugh — NETFLIX FILM
January 15
Revenger — NETFLIX FILM
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 16
American Gangster
January 17
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
January 18
Carmen Sandiego — NETFLIX ORIGNAL
Close — NETFLIX FILM
FYRE: The Greatest Pary That Never Happened — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GIRL — NETFLIX FILM
Grace and Frankie: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
IO — NETFLIX FILM
Soni — NETFLIX FILM
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 21
Justice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
January 25
Animas — NETFLIX FILM
Black Earth Rising — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Polar — NETFLIX FILM
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 27
Z Nation: Season 5
January 29
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30
Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2
TBD/Coming Soon
Marvel's The Punisher: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving This Month:
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Catwoman
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Wild
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
Rent
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado 5
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
The 6th Day
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
The Iron Giant
The Princess Diaries
The Queen of the Damned
The Reaping
The Shining
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
It Follows
Armageddon
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the RingAlertMe