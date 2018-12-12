What's Coming and Going From Netflix in January 2019

It's almost time to ring in the new year and Netflix is starting 2019 off right with plenty of returning favorites, new titles and more coming to the streaming service.

Subscribers should be ready to hunker down and cozy up to their TVs as they'll be glued to their screens with new episodes of shows like Friends From College, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Grace and Frankie and more. Plus, there are plenty of debuts to look forward to, including Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield in Sex Education beginning January 11 and the Carmen Sandiego premiere on January 18.

What's Next for Marvel's Netflix Universe? After that surprising 'Daredevil' cancellation, the future of these superhero shows might be in peril.

Kicking off the month will be the final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Along with these Netflix originals are titles like FX's series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. And hit films like Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2 will also be available this January.

For the full schedule of what to expect this coming year, check out the list below.

Available This Month On Netflix:

January 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the World — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Pan's Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

January 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

January 4

And Breathe Normally — NETFLIX FILM

Call My Agent!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Potro: Unstoppable — NETFLIX FILM

Lionheart — NETFLIX FILM

January 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10

When Heroes Fly — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 11

Friends from College: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Laugh — NETFLIX FILM

January 15

Revenger — NETFLIX FILM

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 16

American Gangster

January 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

January 18

Carmen Sandiego — NETFLIX ORIGNAL

Close — NETFLIX FILM

FYRE: The Greatest Pary That Never Happened — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GIRL — NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

IO — NETFLIX FILM

Soni — NETFLIX FILM

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 21

Justice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

January 25

Animas — NETFLIX FILM

Black Earth Rising — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Polar — NETFLIX FILM

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 27

Z Nation: Season 5

January 29

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30

Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2

TBD/Coming Soon

Marvel's The Punisher: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving This Month:

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

It Follows

Armageddon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring