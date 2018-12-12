Adam Levine Knocked Out of 'Voice' Finale Post-Backlash — Did the Right People Go Home? (POLL)

Since last week's The Voice Top 10 elimination, Adam Levine's been in some hot water with fans over championing team member Reagan Strange over his other competitor DeAndre Nico.

Adam pushed viewers to save the 14-year-old from elimination, despite her being too sick to perform, and ultimately DeAndre was sent packing. So during this week's Top 8 performances, Adam addressed the issue, saying things between him and his eliminated contestant were totally cool. Apparently, it wasn't enough, though...

On Tuesday night, The Voice secured its Top 4 singers continuing on in the competition, and Reagan was among the four who left ahead of the finale.

This means that Adam isn't eligible to take home top honors, while his fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton still have team members in play. During the Live Semi-Final, Top 8 Elimination, the first contestants voted through by viewers were Kirk Jay, Chris Kroeze, and Chevel Shepherd.

Then, it came time to reveal who would move onto the Instant Save performances, and Kymberli Joye and Sarah Grace weren't chosen as they didn't receive enough votes to stay in the competition. This left Reagan, MaKenzie Thomas, and Kennedy Holmes to perform for the final spot in the Top 4.

Reagan Strange, "Wherever You Will Go"



MaKenzie Thomas, "Up to the Mountain (MLK Song)"

Kennedy Holmes, "How Do I Live"

Ultimately, Holmes was the lucky winner as she earned the save necessary to stay.

The results left Team Kelly and Team Jennifer with one competitor each, while Team Blake has two members left. So did the right people go home? Let us know in the poll below who should have received the Instant Save!

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC