'Today's Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Reveal Their Holiday Hit Lists (VIDEO)

Who doesn't love a little Christmas cheer?

Today show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb share the cover of TV Guide Magazine's holiday issue and also sat down with TV Insider to answer some burning questions about their favorite things during the holiday season.

Are they Rudolph or Frosty fans? "I like that Frosty is round and cold. And I like his vulnerability because he melts," Guthrie said. "I'm going with Rudolph — he's got those old-school movies," Kotb added.

They also spilled about which Christmas movies they always watch, their holiday wishes, and if they've ever re-gifted a present.

Check out the interview below:

Today, Weekdays, Check Local Listings, NBC