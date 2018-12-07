Grammys 2019: The Complete List of Nominees

Just one day after the Golden Globe nominations, the nominations for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards have arrived! Announced in the early hours of Friday, December 7, this year's batch was filled with plenty of surprises and surefire picks.

Airing Sunday, February 10 at 8/7c on CBS, the ceremony will be exciting as always — even if we don't yet know who will be corralling the fun as host.

Ranking the Best Grammy Performances of the Last Decade (VIDEOS) From Amy Winehouse to Kendrick Lamar, these are some acts that still stick out.

Scroll down for the full list of nominees in the major categories, and stay tuned for more updates!

Album Of The Year:

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” — Drake

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” — Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (Various Artists)

Record Of The Year:

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey