Grammys 2018: The Best Performances of the Night (VIDEOS)
The 60th Annual Grammys Awards put their best foot forward in terms of performances, giving viewers a solid mix of genres, collaborations and tributes.
It's impossible to choose just one top performance, but there were definitely some strong standouts. Kicking off the ceremony, Kendrick Lamar took to the stage with U2 and Dave Chapelle, in a unique display of politically-charged spoken word, rap and singing. Little Big Town represented the country genre when they sang their Taylor Swift written song, "Better Man."
In another poignant performance, Kesha took the stage alongside Cyndi Lauper and other female artists to address the #Time's Up movement with her song, "Praying." Plus, Pink returned for a powerful performance of "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken," and Bruno Mars and Cardi B brought down the house with their '90s nostalgia-infused hit, Finesse.
All of these and more were among the Grammys 2018 highlights. Check out the performances below.