Grammys 2018: The Best Performances of the Night (VIDEOS)

Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

The 60th Annual Grammys Awards put their best foot forward in terms of performances, giving viewers a solid mix of genres, collaborations and tributes.

It's impossible to choose just one top performance, but there were definitely some strong standouts. Kicking off the ceremony, Kendrick Lamar took to the stage with U2 and Dave Chapelle, in a unique display of politically-charged spoken word, rap and singing. Little Big Town represented the country genre when they sang their Taylor Swift written song, "Better Man."

In another poignant performance, Kesha took the stage alongside Cyndi Lauper and other female artists to address the #Time's Up movement with her song, "Praying." Plus, Pink returned for a powerful performance of "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken," and Bruno Mars and Cardi B brought down the house with their '90s nostalgia-infused hit, Finesse.

All of these and more were among the Grammys 2018 highlights. Check out the performances below.

Kendrick Lamar feat. U2 (and Dave Chappelle) “XXX”

Lady Gaga “Joanne”

Sam Smith "Pray"

Little Big Town "Better Man"

Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee “Despacito”

Childish Gambino feat. JD McCrary “Terrified”

Pink “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B “Finesse”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller "Wild Thoughts"

Kesha feat. Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels, and Bebe Rexha "Praying"

Elton John feat. Miley Cyrus "Tiny Dancer"

Patti LuPone "Don't Cry For Me Argentina"

Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid "1-800-273-8255"