Carrie Ann Inaba to Replace Julie Chen on 'The Talk'

Carrie Ann Inaba is adding a new role to her TV resume — talk show host.

The Dancing with the Stars judge is taking over Julie Chen's spot on CBS' The Talk after the Big Brother host departed in September. According to Variety, the choreographer will be the permanent replacement for Chen after months of speculation.

Inaba will join current panelists Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood. This is not new territory for Inaba, who has filled in on the panel in the past and was rumored to be among the candidates to replace Chen.

Chen departed The Talk earlier this year when husband and former CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves' was removed from the network following sexual harassment and assault allegations.

When she left the show, her video message to her coworkers and audience included a shout out to Inaba. "You’d look awful good sitting in that chair, my Asian sister," Chen stated. "I’m just saying."

The network recently confirmed that Chen will reprise her role as Big Brother host for the upcoming second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

Apart from Inaba's role on Dancing with the Stars, her other credits include choreographing for shows like America's Got Talent, American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance. Inaba got her start on Fox's In Living Color as one of the original Fly Girls.

The Talk, Weekdays, CBS