Sofia Mattsson concluded her seven-year run as General Hospital‘s Sasha Gilmore on July 18.

“There was a good time in the storyline for Sofia to leave to pursue other opportunities in film and TV,” says a representative for the show. “But she is open for a return in the future.” Adds executive producer Frank Valentini, “I love Sofia, she is a great actress and a dear friend. We will miss her, but we wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.”

In her final episode, Sasha leaves Port Charles with baby Daisy, aided by Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), to live with her parents, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Here, Mattsson reflects on her Port Charles run, who inspired her in her early days on the show, and so much more.

You spent seven years on General Hospital. Looking back, what was your mindset when you joined? Could you have imagined you’d still be there in 2025?

Sofia Mattsson: I started off thinking it would be just a few episodes on recurring status, so I definitely did not think I’d stay so long. But I will say it’s gone by incredibly quickly. From the start, I’ve seen every day as a challenge and opportunity to grow as an actress, and honestly, that mindset never stopped — I feel like I learned something new every day until the end!

What do you remember about the early days of playing Sasha?

I remember being very nervous and overwhelmed, but in a good way. It definitely took some getting used to the fast pace and heavy material, but I loved the challenge. I also remember really enjoying Sasha’s earlier days of being a bit of a bad girl; that’s always fun to play. And I loved working so much with Michelle Stafford [ex-Nina Reeves; Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless], I was constantly amazed by her talent and kindness. And her being so good made me realize early on how high the bar was; it was very inspiring!

Who helped you acclimate to life on a soap opera?

I had my first scene ever with Donnell Turner [Curtis Ashford], and he was very helpful in teaching me how the scenes would be filmed. His calm and professional demeanor really helped me feel comfortable in the scene. Honestly, most people on the show are very helpful to newcomers. I guess everyone remembers how lost you can feel during the early days! [Executive Producer] Frank Valentini has also always been very helpful with support and guidance throughout the years.

Do you recall a time when you felt like playing Sasha became second nature to you, that you felt like you found your groove playing the character?

That’s tricky because I feel like every time I felt that way, a curveball of new information was thrown my way, and I had to dig deeper, like when I found out about Sasha’s cooking experience. Or that Holly [Sutton, Emma Samms] was Sasha’s mother! I learned a whole backstory that I never knew existed, including Sasha’s long history of conning people. But all of those twists and turns along the way is part of what makes it so fun for an actress. But I definitely felt like I understood Sasha better than ever after the revelation of her parents.

What are some personal story highlights from your run on GH?

I’m a bit of a romantic, so I’m particularly fond of all the love stories! I think her love with Brando [Corbin, Johnny Wactor] was so beautiful and pure. And I really feel like Sasha and Michael [Corinthos] have a unique and strong love. I’ve gotten an overwhelmingly positive response to our chemistry since Rory [Gibson] took over the role. Who knows in the future? I’m rooting for Sasha and Michael to reunite one day!

I love all the friendships I’ve made with both cast and crew. It’s special to be part of a show that has such a family spirit. And of course, it was nice being so pampered every morning by our sweet hair and makeup team!

What will you miss the most?

The excitement I felt every time I got a new script in my inbox was because it was always a fun surprise to read. You really never knew in what direction the story would go in the soap world; anything can happen!

What was your last day like?

It was emotional for sure. Cleaning out my room and knowing that I wouldn’t see all my friends there like usual every other day felt sad. But everyone was so supportive and excited for me.

How did it feel leaving the studio?

Bittersweet for sure. I’ve had such a great time, but I’m also excited for a new chapter and to continue my acting journey in new projects.

What will you take away from your GH experience?

Amazing acting experiences and great friendships.

Do you have any message for the fans?

You guys are the best! I’m in awe of your commitment, and I’m so honored to have gotten to experience your love and support firsthand.

What are your plans now?

I have some exciting new projects in the works, so I hope to see everyone through another screen soon!

Would you do another soap if the opportunity came your way?

I’d have to see what the role was, but I’m definitely not opposed to coming back to the soap world. I think being on a soap is one of the best jobs you can have as an actress.

