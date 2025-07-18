The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Tristan Rogers brought Robert Scorpio back to General Hospital in a surprise appearance on July 18, one day after revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The actor, who joined the soap in 1980 and has made appearances on and off in the 45 years since, returned for a one-day visit to wrap up the story involving Robert’s daughter, Sasha Gilmore, as her portrayer, Sofia Mattsson, marked the end of her run on the show.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Mattsson reveals how excited she was to discover her alter ego was the offspring of one of soaps’ most beloved duos, Robert and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms). “I loved it so much!” she enthuses. “I had been wanting a family connection since day one on the show, so I was so glad it finally happened. And both Emma Samms and Tristan Rogers are lovely to work with and very sweet in real life. I really wish we would’ve explored their relationships more. And the rest of Sasha’s family connections through the Scorpios!”

She was especially touched that she got to work with Rogers as her final scene partner on her last day. “It was special because normally we don’t always shoot in order, but my last scenes that aired were actually filmed last,” she relays. “And, of course, it was special that they were with Tristan. I really loved how sweet those scenes were.”

As for Rogers, though the type of cancer he has wasn’t specified, a spokesperson for the actor says he is prioritizing his health at this time. “While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” said the rep. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”

