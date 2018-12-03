'I'm Sorry' Trailer: Andrea Savage's Savage Comedy Is Finally Back for Season 2! (VIDEO)

Apology accepted!

TruTV has finally made amends for making fans wait nearly a year and a half for the return of their delightfully NSFW comedy I'm Sorry with a trailer ahead of its January premiere. Watch with your headphones on.

Created by and starring Andrea Savage, the scripted half-hour series centers on the comedian's fictionalized life as an L.A. comedy writer, wife, mother, and sayer of wildly inappropriate things.

Season 1 was a scream from beginning to end ("The Goddess Party" episode featuring Fargo's Allison Tolman should be taught in schools) and based on this reel, Savage, onscreen hubby Tom Everett Scott, and company — which this year adds Playing House's Lennon Parham to the mix! — haven't lost any of their magic bad-touch in the eternity that has passed since we last saw them.

I'm Sorry, Returns, Wednesday, January 9, 10/9c, truTV

Full episodes of Season 1 are available for streaming on truTV.com and Netflix