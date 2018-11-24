Soak in a Preview of the 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Holiday Special! (VIDEO)

Everyone’s favorite pants-wearing sponge is ready to deck the halls and celebrate the season in a brand-new holiday special.

In “SpaceBob MerryPants,” SpongeBob SquarePants, Sandy and their “Science Scout” troop take a trip to the moon. Sandy leads the scouts through space for scientific exploration, where SpongeBob finds that life exists in the form of a Krabby Patty, Sandy studies the moon’s gravitational effect on nuts, and Squidward goes to the dark side.

After an explosive mishap with a jack-in-the-box, the troop is left in an astronomical situation, where they luckily find the one person who can help them out — the big, jolly old man himself, Santa Claus!

Check out a Clip!



Actor and comedian Lewis Black lends his voice as Santa Claus, but since Black’s comedic stylings are that of a sarcastic and profane curmudgeon (he also voiced “Anger” in Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out), this Santa has a 50/50 change of being grouchy, instead of jolly.

SpongeBob SquarePants: “SpaceBob MerryPants,” Sunday, Nov. 25, 11am/10c, Nickelodeon