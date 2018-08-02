Nickelodeon Launching Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series ‘Meet the Voxels’

Nickelodeon announced today that the network is developing Meet the Voxels (working title), a groundbreaking original virtual and augmented reality series.

The show, created by Chris Young, Senior Vice President of Nickelodeon’s Entertainment Lab, “marks a first for Nickelodeon in its use of cutting-edge virtual cinema technology, including real-time full body and facial performance capture, bringing an innovative approach to immersive storytelling,” according to a press release.

“Meet the Voxels takes kids behind the scenes of a video game world and follows a family of video-game characters, the Voxels, on their adventures on-and-off-duty. The family members (all names working titles) are: Hunter, the 13-year-old star of a laser-tag video game; Maude, a 16-year-old girl fighting to pop as many bubbles as she can; their younger brother Cody who has not found his video game calling yet; Mom, a popular street fighter in her game; and Dad, a 90’s-era classic console game character who quit the business years ago,” the press release added.

There’s a great creative team behind the show, as well, with Jana Petrosini and Sean Gill (both from Henry Danger, Kid Danger, Game Shakers) penning the pilot.

“Our vision is to take the real-time technology we’ve been exploring in the Lab and marry it with a creative concept that connects with kids and their passion for video games. We designed this next-gen animation workflow and filled it with characters who can exist naturally across multiple platforms from day one,” Young said.

The Nickelodeon entertainment lab other projects include SlimeZone, The Loud House 360, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR Interview Experience which debuted in 2018 San Diego Comic-Con.