Who Should Win 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27? (POLL)

It's been a close race in Dancing with the Stars Season 27, with some recent surprising eliminations. And it's truly anyone's game to win at this point.

So who will take home the iconic Mirrorball trophy? We're taking a look at the remaining contestants and weighing what makes them worthy of the champion title. Scroll down to see our takes and sound off in the poll about who you want to see crowned champion!

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson

The actor, best known for his role in Disney Channel's Z-O-M-B-I-E-S, has done relatively well throughout the competition with his partner Witney Carson. Manheim followed in the footsteps of fellow Disney stars of the show's past such as Zendaya, Kyle Massey, and Corbin Bleu remaining a strong presence throughout. And his scores have improved throughout the competition making him a real contender.

Not to mention, partner Carson has a history of success with a win alongside Alfonso Ribeiro and third place with Frankie Muniz.

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe

Previously remembered for her role in the Harry Potter film franchise, Lynch has been strong this season but only became great towards the end of the competition, pulling out a top score of 30. Her partner, Keo Motsepe, is also fresh to the finals, so will it be a first for these partners? We all love an underdog story!

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess

The American Idol mentor and radio personality has had a steady run this season, but also boasts unremarkable scores. Based on the scores from his most recent performances — which were the lowest among semi-finalists totaling 45 out of 60 points — it seems unlikely he'll pull off a win. That said, he does have a strong partner in Burgess, who has gone far in past seasons, but it probably won't be enough to impress voters.

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Model and influencer Ren and her partner Alan Bernsten have slowly but surely increased her scores in recent weeks. Of course, a recent 30 for one of their final routines doesn't hurt when it comes time for a vote, but will it be enough? The chemistry between the partners may be enough to tip the scales in their favor.

Let us know who you think should win Dancing with the Stars Season 27 in the poll below.

Dancing with the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC