Oliver Is Confused as Hell in CW's First 'Elseworlds' Crossover Teaser (VIDEO)

The first official teaser trailer for this season’s Arrowverse crossover, "Elseworlds," has dropped and Arrow's Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is quite bewildered as The Flash's Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) plants a kiss on him after waking up in their shared apartment. There's even a bedside couple's photo!

“I love you, Barry Allen,” she says to Oliver. Huh?!

The short teaser trailer depicts an alternate world where Amell is the Flash and Grant Gustin (the real Flash) is the Green Arrow.

The three-night crossover event airs in December and introduces new DC Comics characters such as Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), and Psycho-Pirate (Bob Frazer).

We will also see Tyler Hoechlin back as Superman and John Wesley Shipp, who played The Flash in the '90s, will return for a special appearance.

Watch the clip below:

The Flash, Sunday, December 9, 8/7c, The CW

Arrow, Monday, December 10, 8/7c, The CW

Supergirl, Tuesday, December 11, 8/7c, The CW