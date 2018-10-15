Arrowverse Crossover Set Pic Reveals Superman's New Suit & More (PHOTO)

Arrow star Stephen Amell has been tweeting up a storm recently, teasing fans about this year's highly-anticipated Arrowverse crossover event.

His latest tweet features a spoilery photo revealing a behind-the-scenes look at three major characters: Grant Gustin (The Flash), Tyler Hoechlin, and Amell himself. And did we mention all of their costumes have undergone a major makeover?

In previous Supergirl episodes, Hoechlin donned the iconic red-and-blue Superman suit, but here, he's in all black. Adding to the fan craze is the fact that Gustin and Amell appear to be wearing matching ensembles — black pants and boots with studs.

Now, we don't know much about the DC Universe special event, only that it's titled “Elseworlds," the logline is “Chaos is coming." Additionally, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cast will not appear this year.

Something else to look forward to is Ruby Rose’s casting as Kate Kane, a.k.a. Batwoman. Rose will make her debut in the crossover and is slated to star in her own series, which will debut in 2019.

Another first timer is Elizabeth Tulloch, who will take on the role of Lois Lane. Jeremy Davies (John Deegan) and Cassandra Jean Amell (Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora), and LaMonica Garrett (Mar Novu/The Monitor) will also star.

The crossover episodes, currently in production, will be the ninth episodes of The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl and will air on Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Supergirl, Sundays, 8/7c, The CW

Arrow, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW

The Flash, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW