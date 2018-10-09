First Look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman in the Arrowverse Crossover (PHOTO)

Hopefully this will shut up all of those haters.

The CW and Warner Bros TV have released the inaugural image of Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in her full Batwoman regalia and for real, she is perfect.

Designed by Oscar winner Colleen Atwood (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), who also created hero looks for Arrow and The Flash, Rose's costume is faithful to the character's comic-book disguise, right down to that mass of fiery — perhaps even Ruby red — hair.

Fans will meet Rose's proudly lesbian Kane in this season's Arrowverse crossover airing December 9-1,1 when vigilantes Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) descend upon her hood of Gotham City to investigate the questionable practices of a doctor (Jeremy Davies) at Arkham Asylum.

The "Elseworlds" event is shaping up to be a DC Comics buffet, with this crew being joined by Tyler Hoechlin's Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, and Cassandra Jean Amell as Mr. Freeze's wife, Nora.

Should Rose's portrayal pop with viewers, it's quite possible she will be joining the Arrowverse's lineup full time with her own series next season. Batfinger's crossed!

The Arrowverse crossover begins with The Flash, Sunday, December 9, 8/7c, The CW