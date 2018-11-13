'black-ish' Celebrates Prince in 100th Episode, 'We'll Meet Again,' USA's 'Real Country'

A critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

black-ish (9/8c, ABC): A musical generation gap is the springboard for the Emmy-nominated comedy to celebrate the legacy of music icon Prince in a tuneful and enjoyable milestone 100th episode. “I only like purple on a bruise,” snarks Diane (Marsai Martin), who along with twin Jack (Miles Brown) is less than impressed by the adult family’s Huxtable-style kitchen routine to a Prince standard. Horrified at the children’s lack of knowledge and appreciation, Dre (Anthony Anderson) convenes a family meeting, which prompts fond memories of how Prince influenced each of their lives, from giving Dre and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) confidence on their hapless first date to raising undergrad Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) social and political consciousness. Cue multiple music-video homages to Prince’s greatest hits.

We’ll Meet Again (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): This Is Us has nothing on Ann Curry’s tear-jerking docuseries that movingly reunites ordinary people whose paths once crossed during historic times. The second-season opener revisits the Vietnam War through the eyes of two grateful veterans. Dave seeks the helicopter pilot who answered his Mayday call, and Roger hopes to be able to thank in person the doctor who saved his leg from amputation.

This Is Us (9/8c, NBC): Speaking of Vietnam, the legacy of the war spurs Kevin (Justin Hartley) and girlfriend Zoe (Melanie Liburd) to travel to the country to further investigate Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) time in service. Back in the past, Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) take a road trip to Los Angeles.

Real Country (10/9c, USA): Shania Twain, Travis Tritt and Jake Owen are on a mission to find a new voice of country music. Hence their roles as mentor/judges of a new singing showcase, in which solos, duos and groups will show the diversity of the musical genre while vying for a $100,000 prize and a Grand Ole Opry gig. Who knows? They could someday end up on the CMA Awards (airing Wednesday on ABC).

Inside Tuesday TV: NBC’s The Voice (8/7c) adds a twist to elimination night of the Playoffs. After the two singers with the most votes from each team move on, and the coaches select one more to join them, the final two “Comeback Artists” will perform live for a chance to be part of the Top 13 through the Instant Save… ABC’s The Conners (8/7c) finds religion when Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) learns D.J. (Michael Fishman) hasn’t been taking Mary (Jayden Rey) to church during her deployment, and insists they all go as a family. And Mary wants her cousins, Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) kids, to come along… A cult cartoon of female empowerment is reborn in Netflix’s animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, with Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor) voicing the orphaned Adora, who becomes mythical warrior She-Ra after discovering a magic sword, leading magical princesses into a battle against evil.