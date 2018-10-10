See Shania Twain, Travis Tritt & Jake Owen in the First Promo for USA's 'Real Country' (VIDEO)

The next generation of country music legends is about to be discovered.

USA Network revealed on Wednesday the premiere date and key art for its new music competition series, Real Country.

The eight-part series will debut on November 13 and features five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Shania Twain (also an executive producer), platinum-selling singer-songwriter Jake Owen, and Grammy Award-winning music legend Travis Tritt.

On the show, "Twain, Owen and Tritt will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the rich traditions, songs and themes of country music," the network revealed. "The best artists from each showcase will perform in a grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts."

"Country music is... honest, sincere," Twain says in the promo clip. Meanwhile, Owen says it must be "genuine, authentic" and Tritt emphasizes it must "tell a story" and make you feel something.

Watch the trailer below:

Real Country, Series Premiere, November 13, 10/9c, USA