‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek: Jack & Rebecca Take a Romantic Road Trip (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
This Is Us - Season 3
It appears to be the one-bed dilemma for Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) travels.

But they get over it eventually.

Yet not everything is perfect for the new lovebirds.

Will Jack open up about Vietnam?

Rebecca and Jack are nothing if not spontaneous in their adventures.

Something is distracting Rebecca and Jack at dinner.

Jack and Rebecca share a moment.

Nicky (Michael Angarano) is looking pretty stressed in Vietnam.

What else will we learn about the younger Pearson brother?

Zoe (Melanie Liburd) and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) bond continues to grow.

We had to go a whole two weeks without This Is Us but luckily, the new episode “Sometimes” is almost here, and some sneak peek photos hint that it may have been worth the wait.

In the images, we’re offered a glimpse into Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) early relationship via the road trip their road trip to Los Angeles. Now, come along for the ride as we see them get to know one another better, while Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd) take a trip of their own — overseas to Vietnam. We’ll also get another look at Jack’s brother Nicky (Michael Angarano).

“Kevin and Zoe land in Vietnam. In the past, Jack and Rebecca take a road trip to Los Angeles. Jack’s war story continues to be revealed,” the logline reads.

Check out the exciting new images above!

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC

