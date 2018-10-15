Ann Curry to Anchor and Executive Produce Turner's New Medical Series 'M.D. Live'

Turner and Lionsgate Television are developing a new show, tentatively called M.D. Live, and have announced that award-winning journalist Ann Curry has signed on to host and executive produce the series.

The upcoming show is a "live, factual series that seeks solutions worldwide for people with medical mysteries and crises who are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed," according to a press release.

Curry will be reporting on true stories of medical mysteries, crowdsourcing for doctors, and people experiencing similar symptoms in the search for diagnoses. The series has a ten episode order and will premiere in 2019.

"Real good could come of this. We aim to help break down the walls that still stop people from accessing the medical information they need. Harnessing the full power of both television and technology to connect people interactively with doctors all over the world is a step toward a future when we are not limited by where we live or whether we can find the right doctor," Curry said. "This is a new way of doing things, a new genre of broadcasting and a chance to help people."

Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and live programming for TNT, said, "Ann Curry is the perfect partner to lead our charge crowdsourcing hope and helping our patients solve their medical mysteries."

"Ann is among the most trusted storytellers of our time who will motivate viewers, connect communities and inspire hope. And by leveraging the power of WarnerMedia's reach we will be able to engage our viewers and really help them wherever they are," he added.

Curry's other series, We’ll Meet Again, returns for its second season on Tuesday, November 13 on PBS.

M.D. Live, 2019, TNT