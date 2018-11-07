'The Princess Switch' Trailer: Vanessa Hudgens Swaps Places With Herself in Netflix Rom-Com (VIDEO)

It's a classic switcheroo tale of two lookalikes that take a walk in each others' shoes in Netflix's upcoming The Princess Switch.

Vanessa Hudgens stars as both Margaret and Stacy — two women from vastly different worlds. A holiday rom-com à la those of Lifetime or Hallmark, The Princess Switch offers viewers the kind of warm and fuzzy feelings they're looking for during the festive season.

Margaret is the Duchess of Montenaro who propositions lookalike and Chicago baker Stacy to switch places with her so she can experience a "normal" life for a couple of days. As with any romantic comedy, things eventually go awry. Thanks to Santa's magical helper, Margaret falls for Stacy's co-worker Kevin (Nick Sagar) and Stacy for Margaret's fiancé, Prince Edward (Nashville's Sam Palladino).

Directed by Mike Rohl (Hallmark's Chesapeake Shores and When Calls the Heart), written by Megan Metzger and Robin Bernheim, and produced by A Christmas Prince's Brad Krevoy and Amy Krell, The Princess Switch debuts Friday, November 16 on the streaming service.

So what will happen when these Christmastime shenanigans for Margaret and Stacy take place? You'll have to tune in to find out, but catch a sneak peek at the action with trailer below.

The Princess Switch, Premieres Friday, November 16, Netflix