'The Princess Switch 2' Spells Triple Trouble for Vanessa Hudgens in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Vanessa Hudgens is back and pulling triple duty in the first trailer for The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

The sequel to 2018's The Princess Switch, this follow-up sees Hudgens reprise her dual roles as Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy, two lookalikes who crossed paths when former commoner Stacy took part in a baking competition located in Montenaro. After marrying Prince Edward (Sam Palladino), Stacy became a princess herself; meanwhile Duchess Margaret's relationship with Stacy's best friend Kevin (Nick Sagar) hasn't fared well in the years since fans last saw them.

In this latest entry, Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro which sparks the rough patch between her and Kevin. On a quest to bring the star-crossed lovers back together, Princess Stacy of Belgravia will intervene when a handsome new royal attempts to win Margaret over.

But the plot thickens when Margaret's cousin and party girl Fiona enters the scene as a third lookalike who has some ambitions of her own just in time for Christmas. It's triple the trouble as the identity switching continues in this fun holiday fare.

Mike Rohl returns as director with Robin Bernheim Burger and Megan Metzger once again attached as writers. The Princess Switch: Switched Again is produced by Hudgens, Brad Krevoy, Steven R. McGlothen and executive produced by Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend and Burger.

Catch the royal antics in the trailer below and don't miss this sequel when it arrives on Netflix later this month.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Premieres Thursday, November 19, Netflix