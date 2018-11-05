'The Rookie' Gets Full Season Order at ABC

Nathan Fillion can add another hit show to his résumé.

The Castle actor's new series on ABC, The Rookie, was just picked up for a full season, which means it will have 20 episodes.

According to an ABC press release, the cop drama is giving Tuesday night a boost for the network.

"The Rookie is improving Tuesday’s 10 o’clock hour by strong margins, growing the time period over the same point last season by 84% in Total Viewers (8.3 million vs. 4.5 million) and by 36% in Adults 18-49 (1.5/7 vs. 1.1/4)," ABC announced.

The series premiere episode pulled in an average audience of 9.7 million viewers and "1.8/8 in Adults 18-49 after 7 days of delayed viewing," which is ABC's top 10pm debut since 2011.

ABC has also ordered full seasons of its new family drama, A Million Little Things, and new comedy series Single Parents. Freshman comedy The Kids Are Alright, and Season 2 of Splitting Up Together, remain with their original 13-episode orders.

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC