'The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon' Sneak Peek: New Light Shed on Unsolved Case (VIDEO)

The special is an emotional journey for answers and justice for Phoenix.

Oxygen Media's new true-crime special, The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon, is a deep dive into the mysterious story of a young woman who disappeared, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

In the program, investigative reporter Shawndrea Thomas and retired deputy Police Chief Joe Delia attempt to shed some light on the unsolved and heartbreaking case.

Phoenix Coldon vanished on December 18, 2011, and her SUV was found deserted in the middle of a high-crime part of East St. Louis. "Reportedly, her car was still running with the key in the ignition; her glasses, purse, shoes and ID were all inside – but there was no sign of Phoenix," a press release revealed.

"In the days and weeks that followed, Phoenix's parents pleaded with law enforcement to help find their daughter, but the investigation was slow to start and the media paid little attention to her story," it added.

The layers begin to unfold as Shawndrea and Joe speak to Phoenix's family and friends, many of whom have never publicly spoken out before.

Watch the featurette in the exclusive clip below:

The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon, Saturday, November 3 & Sunday, November 4, 7/6c, Oxygen