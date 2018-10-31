Sarah Michelle Gellar, Susan Lucci, Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Reteam for 'All My Children' Spoof (VIDEO)
Not every show should get the reboot treatment, although a hilarious video about what it could be like today is appreciated.
During Live With Kelly and Ryan's Halloween special, the morning show surprised viewers with a very special reunion — the cast of All My Children!
'GMA' Vs. 'Today' Show '80s Halloween Costume Competition 2018
Which news program had the best getups?
The spoof video included Ripa as her former character Hayley (in her bad girl phase), her real life husband and then on-screen lover Mark Consuelos as Mateo, Susan Lucci as Erica Kane, Sarah Michelle Gellar as the original Kendall, and Eva LaRue as doctor/detective Maria Santos.
Co-host Ryan Seacrest filled in as Jackson (poking fun at Walt Willey's height) and Ripa's bestie, Andy Cohen, even had a part to play!
The video joked at the possibility of rebooting the canceled ABC daytime soap, which ran for 41 years — from January 5, 1970, to September 23, 2011 — and the absurd story lines which made the show famous.
Check it out below:
Live with Kelly and Ryan, Weekdays, 9/8c, ABCAlertMe