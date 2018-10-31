Sarah Michelle Gellar, Susan Lucci, Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Reteam for 'All My Children' Spoof (VIDEO)

Not every show should get the reboot treatment, although a hilarious video about what it could be like today is appreciated.

During Live With Kelly and Ryan's Halloween special, the morning show surprised viewers with a very special reunion — the cast of All My Children!

The spoof video included Ripa as her former character Hayley (in her bad girl phase), her real life husband and then on-screen lover Mark Consuelos as Mateo, Susan Lucci as Erica Kane, Sarah Michelle Gellar as the original Kendall, and Eva LaRue as doctor/detective Maria Santos.

Co-host Ryan Seacrest filled in as Jackson (poking fun at Walt Willey's height) and Ripa's bestie, Andy Cohen, even had a part to play!

The video joked at the possibility of rebooting the canceled ABC daytime soap, which ran for 41 years — from January 5, 1970, to September 23, 2011 — and the absurd story lines which made the show famous.

Check it out below:

