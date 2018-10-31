'GMA' Vs. 'Today' Show '80s Halloween Costume Competition 2018
Good Morning America and Today celebrated Halloween in epic style.
Both morning news programs decided on '80s themes, and it was a showdown for the ages featuring wigs, sequins, and feathers galore.
The GMA anchors focused on just popular TV characters while the Today anchors broadened their scope to include movie characters and real-life singers!
Check out the amazing costumes below and tell us which team you like best:
Today Show Team
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Peter Alexander, Sheinelle Jones, Willie Geist, and Today show "Puppy with a Purpose" Sunny
Totally 80s #HalloweenTODAY @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/5UZa7z4nah
— Megan Stackhouse (@MeganKToday) October 31, 2018
It took *a lot* of work to pull off our biggest #Halloween costume reveal ever.
Here's a peek at how things all came together behind the scenes! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/sNbKOoS5YF
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2018
View this post on Instagram
We went ‘80s for Halloween! See the transformations. #HalloweenTODAY
Good Morning America Team
Michael Strahan, Sam Champion, Robin Roberts, Rob Marciano, Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, and George Stephanopoulos
HAPPY HALLOWEEEEEEEEEN AMERICA!
Remember, be totally tubular! #HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/YD19OyfF3A
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018
What a totally tubular #HalloweenOnGMA! pic.twitter.com/C8nC64aW5G
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018
Our 80's TV Halloween lineup! #HalloweenOnGMA https://t.co/gybQ0KqVz3 pic.twitter.com/DyhyXjMycT
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018
Which morning program's costumes did you like best?