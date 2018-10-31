'GMA' Vs. 'Today' Show '80s Halloween Costume Competition 2018

Good Morning America and Today celebrated Halloween in epic style.

Both morning news programs decided on '80s themes, and it was a showdown for the ages featuring wigs, sequins, and feathers galore.

The GMA anchors focused on just popular TV characters while the Today anchors broadened their scope to include movie characters and real-life singers!

Check out the amazing costumes below and tell us which team you like best:

Today Show Team

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Peter Alexander, Sheinelle Jones, Willie Geist, and Today show "Puppy with a Purpose" Sunny

It took *a lot* of work to pull off our biggest #Halloween costume reveal ever. Here's a peek at how things all came together behind the scenes! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/sNbKOoS5YF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2018

View this post on Instagram We went ‘80s for Halloween! See the transformations. #HalloweenTODAY A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 31, 2018 at 7:10am PDT

Good Morning America Team

Michael Strahan, Sam Champion, Robin Roberts, Rob Marciano, Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, and George Stephanopoulos

Which morning program's costumes did you like best? Take our poll below: