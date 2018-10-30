Naomi Watts to Star in 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel at HBO

HBO is adding another major star to its roster.

Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts is joining the cast of the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones untitled prequel pilot.

Jane Goldman created the series along with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. She is also penning it based on a short story she and Martin wrote together.

The official series logline reads, “The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know."

The network is keeping Watts' role top secret but did reveal she is playing a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Another Thrones pro has joined the project — co-executive producer Vince Gerardis, as well as Damages and Bloodline co-creator Daniel Zelman.

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the creators and EPs of the current HBO series, are not involved. Game of Thrones' eighth and final season is slated to premiere in 2019.